Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state

New Delhi [India[, March 3 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over crime in the state.

"The father of a girl who did not withdraw her case against molestation in Hathras was murdered. The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house. Every day some family is screaming for justice on the ground, contrary to the false propaganda of the UP BJP government regarding crime," read Priyanka's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Himachal Pradesh in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Bulandshahr.

"On February 28, a man had filed a missing complaint of his 13-year-old daughter. He alleged that a man named Harendra had kidnapped her. On Tuesday, the victim's body was recovered from the accused's house in Bulandshahr and around 7:30 today, we arrested him from Himachal Pradesh," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr.

The police said the accused attempted to rape the girl when she went to her house to drink water in Bulandshahr.

Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras, was shot dead by another man against whom he had filed a case in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter, at a village in Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said. (ANI)