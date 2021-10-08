Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt, says victims' families want justice, not money

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over their inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case saying the victims' families want justice, not money.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress General Secretary said that she met the victims' families and they have claimed that the Minister's son was present at the place of the incident.

"I have met the families of the victims and they claim that the Minister's son was present at the place of incident. The eye-witnesses have also said so. Why shouldn't we believe them," she stated.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further questioned the government on not arresting the Minister's son who is the alleged accused in the incident and demanded the Minister's resignation.

"It is the demand of the families of the victims that the Minister must resign. They do not want money, they want justice," she stated.

As many as eight people, including four famers, died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.



However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the incident.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Supreme Court for taking the suo-motu cognisance of the matter, the Congress leader said that a neutral probe into the matter should be conducted.

"I am very happy that the Supreme Court has taken the sou-motu cognisance in the matter and has directed a neutral investigation. We do not claim any specific person to be the culprit, all we want is a neutral probe and arrest of the accused as seen by the eye-witnesses," she said.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court said that it is not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The court further directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise the court of an alternative agency that can conduct the probe. The top court observed that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is also not a solution because of reasons known to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the case, the Supreme Court said that it was a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against all accused. (ANI)

