Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi after Allahabad HC order on hoardings in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the Allahabad High Court has taught a lesson to the Uttar Pradesh government on the rights of the common man.

"The Allahabad High Court has taught a lesson to the Uttar Pradesh government on the rights of the common man. The UP government should never think that law is the puppet in their hands," she tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses, and photographs of those who were accused of violence during protests against the CAA.

"The court has ordered that the posters should be removed before March 16. The court will again hear the matter on March 16," said advocate SN Naseem.

Taking the suo moto cognizance of public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue, the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust."

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept Lucknow on December 19 last year. (ANI)