Priyanka Gandhi leaves for 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left from Delhi airport for Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to address the 'Kisan Nyay' rally today at a ground in the Rohania area in the city.

The Congress leader is accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party observer for upcoming UP polls Bhupesh Baghel, and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

Before addressing the Kisan Nyay rally at the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi will first offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Maa Durga Temple.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to stay in Uttar Pradesh for five days every month, presumably to zero in on her campaigning agenda ahead of the upcoming assembly polls scheduled early next year. (ANI)