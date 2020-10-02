Priyanka Gandhi seeks Yogi Adityanath's resignation, says call records of Hathras DM, SP should be made public

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded that call records of Hathras District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) should be made public and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign over the Hathras incident.

In a tweet following the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to suspend SP, DSP and some other police officials over the Hathras incident, she said the Chief Minister should not try to evade responsibility.

"Yogi Adityanathji, what will be achieved on suspending few officials? The victim of Hathras and her family faced immense difficulties on whose order? The call records of the DM and SP of Hathras should be made public. Chief Minister should not try to evade his responsibility. The entire nation is watching. Yogi Adityanath should tender his resignation," she said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing the torture and alleged gangrape case of a 19-year woman in Hathras who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital.

According to the Chief Minister's office, narco polygraph tests will also be conducted of SP, DSP and other concerned officials.

The UP government had formed an SIT to probe the incident and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

An uproar has erupted over the incident with the opposition also raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the victim were performed. The Police has said that consent of family was taken for cremation. (ANI)