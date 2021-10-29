Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt for severe shortage of fertiliser in Bundelkhand

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing fertilizers. The Bundelkhand region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity.

"Lesser quantity of fertiliser is now being given in sacks and the price has been increased. What will farmers do?. This is not the issue of these four farmers alone, but rather the entire Bundelkhand," she said

Farmers have a lot of issues but the government is not listening. It has failed and ignored its farmers. They know that farmers are on roads for months. Farmers are being mowed down by vehicles," Vadra said.

Vadra has reached Lalitpur where she will meet families of the deceased farmers who allegedly died due to shortage of fertilisers in the region. (ANI)