Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt after court stays 69,000 teachers' appointment

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth over the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers, stating the youth are suffering the most due to negligence of his government.

The attack by Congress leader came hours after the Allahabad High Court stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

"69,000 teacher recruitment case: Once again the dreams of the youth of Uttar Pradesh have been eclipsed. Due to the chaos of the Uttar Pradesh government, all the recruitments are stuck in court. The paper leak, cutoff controversy, fake evaluation and wrong answer key - due to all these deficiencies of Uttar Pradesh government's system...," she tweeted.

"... the recruitment of 69 thousand teachers is pending. The government's negligence is hitting youth the most," she added.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justice Alok Mathur stayed the appointment process of teachers and directed the petitioners to submit their objections to the state government after which they will be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for an expert opinion.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, filed by one Amit Tripathi and others, challenging the process of appointment of teachers. Some petitions had raised objections to the exam questions.

The counselling of the candidates for the appointment was slated to start today.

Earlier, Adityanath had welcomed the decision of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court for upholding the State government's decision of retaining the higher cut-off for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools. (ANI)

