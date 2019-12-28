Priyanka Gandhi stopped by police on way to meet family of former IPS officer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday stopped by police when she was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who was arrested during anti-CAA protests.

"They have stopped me midway on the road. What is the meaning of this? This is not an issue of SPG but that of Uttar Pradesh Police. People are disturbed due to this traffic disruption," Priyanka Gandhi told ANI.

Congress said in a tweet that Gandhi's car was "forcefully stopped" by UP Police while she "was on her way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri".

Police have arrested over 1200 people in connection with the violence which erupted in the wake of the protests against CAA. (ANI)

