Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at Ram Shankar Katheria, Akash Vijayvargiya for allegedly assaulting people

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a dig at BJP leaders Ram Shankar Katheria and Akash Vijayvargiya for their alleged involvement in assaulting people in public.

"Elected leaders were supposed to serve the people but they are beating up employees. Someone beats up (a government employee) with a cricket bat, while other fires and beat people with sticks when toll fee is demanded," Priyanka said in Tweet.

"Is there any possibility of strict action against these people?" she asked.

While BJP lawmaker Katheria's personal security guards allegedly thrashed toll plaza employees in Agra, Indore-2 legislator Akash Vijayvargiya allegedly thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore last month.

Security personnel of Katheria, also the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, allegedly assaulted and fired in the air after an argument with toll plaza employees in Agra on Saturday.

An FIR has been filed against Katheria and his security personnel in the case.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash chased away the officer who was on an anti-encroachment drive, in Indore on June 26. A video of the dramatic incident showing the legislator beating up the officer with a cricket bat went viral across social media platforms, drawing criticism from the Opposition.

He was arrested and later released on bail. BJP has issued him a show cause notice over the incident.

Priyanka is quite active on social media and airs her view on a range of issue, often to criticise the BJP governments at Centre and states. (ANI)

