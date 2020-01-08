Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP govt over ABVP, NSUI clash in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed BJP government for the clash that broke out between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad, stating that the video of the violence clearly shows that ABVP members were beating NSUI activists for peaceful demonstrations.

"The BJP government is giving open protection to the goons. Earlier, his ministers used to garland flowers after the goons were released from jail. Now the law has been blindfolded on the road itself. It is clear that the goons of ABVP are beating NSUI activists for peaceful demonstrations," Gandhi tweeted sharing the video of the clash.

She alleged that while all this was happening, the police remained mute spectators.

"And the police stand silent," she said in another tweet.

An FIR has been registered against members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for the clash that broke out between the two student groups on Tuesday.



Nearly 10 people were injured in the clash that took place outside the latter's office in Ahmedabad.



The NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Police had resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The clash in Ahmedabad took place two days after the JNU violence in which more than 30 students were injured, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them.

Hindu Rashtra Dal, a fringe outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack at JNU. (ANI)