Priyanka Gandhi targets UP govt over law and order situation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation and accused it of using the state machinery to "muzzle" people's voices in Uttar Pradesh.

She said the BJP government had failed to tackle the law and order situation and alleged that criminals were having a free run in the state.

"Today, criminals openly pumped six bullets into a person resulting in his death. The BJP government has engaged the entire administrative machinery to check where and whose voices should be muzzled. There are AC rooms for criminals. They are given leeway to commit crimes arbitrarily. The BJP government is a failure," Priyanka said on Twitter.

According to local media reports, a civil contractor was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Sadar Tehsil on Monday. (ANI)

