Priyanka Gandhi to flag off 'Pratigya Yatra' from Barabanki on Oct 23

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would flag-off the 'Pratigya Yatra' on October 23. The Congress leader will flag off the yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

According to the sources, the 'Pratigya Yatra' will commence from Barabanki in the Bundelkhand region and will end at Jhansi via Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun.

Similarly, in the western UP region, the yatra will start from Saharanpur and will move through Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, Mathura.

In Awadh region, the yatra will start from Varanasi and will end at Rae Bareli via Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Amethi.

During this 'Pratigya Yatra', Priyanka will hold several meetings.

Before leaving for the yatra in Barabanki, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to make announcements like women's reservation in education and jobs, free education for women, farmer's loan waiver and rebate in electricity rates, the sources informed.

She has earlier announced that Congress will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the state.

Apart from this, a promise has also been made to give mobile and scooty to the girl students.

The Congress under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi has put up full force for the upcoming UP elections. Apart from the return of its old vote bank, Congress is also especially eyeing women voters.

Priyanka Gandhi is constantly trying to give the message that Congress is playing the real role of the opposition against the Yogi government. Recently, by holding a big rally in Banaras, Congress has tried to show its strength in the state. (ANI)