Priyanka Gandhi to meet BHU students, civil society members in Varanasi today

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi on Friday to meet students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and members of civil society.

Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Varanasi.

Congress leader, who also met the families of those who died during anti-CAA-NRC protests in Uttar Pradesh will arrive at Varanasi airport on Friday at 10 am. She will visit Guleria Kothi, Guleria Ghat and Ram Ghat at 11 am, as per the schedule.

She will meet the BHU students and representatives of civil society at 11:30 am before leaving for Jaipur at 2 pm. (ANI)