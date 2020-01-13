Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP during training camp on Jan 17-18

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to visit Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh for the training camp of party leaders this week.

A two-day training camp for all districts and city presidents of the Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh Congress will be held at Raebareli on January 17-18.

Last Friday Priyanka Gandhi met and interacted with the students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the members of the civil society at Varanasi. (ANI)