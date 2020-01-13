New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to visit Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh for the training camp of party leaders this week.
A two-day training camp for all districts and city presidents of the Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh Congress will be held at Raebareli on January 17-18.
Last Friday Priyanka Gandhi met and interacted with the students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the members of the civil society at Varanasi. (ANI)
Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP during training camp on Jan 17-18
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:23 IST
