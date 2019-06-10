Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP for first time after Congress' poll debacle

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for the first time after facing massive defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Congress' general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka will visit Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening and will take part in review meetings that will take place on Wednesday to discuss the reasons behind party's poor performance in the general elections in the state.

Along with Priyanka, Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia will also take review meetings in Delhi on June 11 and in Lucknow on June 14.

According to sources, district presidents from the eastern region of the state and other senior leaders will be attending marathon meetings which will go till late in the presence of secretary in-charges of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

On June 4, a meeting was held at Priyanka's residence in New Delhi, which was attended by President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to build the party again at the block level, post its defeat in the elections.

Results of the recent Lok Sabha elections were disastrous for the Congress. The Congress won 52 seats across the country in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha. (ANI)

