Priyanka Gandhi urges people to maintain peace in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to Delhi residents and also Congress workers to maintain peace in the national capital.

"The capital witnessed violence for the full day today. Violence causes losses for the common public and country. To stop this is everyone's responsibility. Mahatma Gandhi's country is a country of peace," Priyanka tweeted from her official handle.

"I appeal to all the residents of Delhi to maintain peace and urge the Congress workers to make efforts to maintain calm," she added.

One Delhi Police Head Constable on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokalpuri.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. (ANI)

