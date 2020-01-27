Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoles demise of American basketball player Kobe Bryant

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed grief over the demise of American basketball player Kobe Bryant and said "the world has lost a legend."
"The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant 's family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength," she tweeted.
Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas, local media reported. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:30 IST
