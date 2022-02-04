Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds 'door-to-door campaign' in UP's Sahibabad, says party raising issues that are hurting public

Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a door-to-door campaign in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad on Friday and said that the party is raising the issues pertaining to the public.

Priyanka was campaigning for Sangeeta Tyagi who is a candidate from the constituency.

Sangeeta Tyagi is the wife of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi who died in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest.



Speaking to ANI during the campaign, the Congress general secretary said that they are raising the issues pertaining to the public that are hurting them.

"We are fighting with all our might. For the first time in 30 years, our party has fought on all 403 seats. We are raising issues pertaining to the public and issues that are actually hurting the public," she said.