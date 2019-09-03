Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over 'historic slowdown'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over "historic slowdown" in the economy.

Priyanka said the Centre should accept that there is a slowdown and should work towards measures to resolve it.

"Repeating a lie for 100 times does not make it a truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards measures to resolve it," Priyanka's Hindi tweet roughly translates to.

She added, "The situation of slowdown is in front of everyone. For how long the government will reap benefits from headline management?"

The Congress leader made the comment by sharing a news article about the bleeding auto sector.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday. The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement. (ANI)

