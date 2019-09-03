Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over 'historic slowdown'

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over "historic slowdown" in the economy.
Priyanka said the Centre should accept that there is a slowdown and should work towards measures to resolve it.
"Repeating a lie for 100 times does not make it a truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards measures to resolve it," Priyanka's Hindi tweet roughly translates to.
She added, "The situation of slowdown is in front of everyone. For how long the government will reap benefits from headline management?"
The Congress leader made the comment by sharing a news article about the bleeding auto sector.
The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday. The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Apaches to enhance Air Force's combat capability: IAF Chief

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters will enhance the operational capability of the IAF as a strike force, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday while officially inducting the first batch of these American-origin choppers into service.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:57 IST

3 CISF officials, 1 ONGC employee killed in fire at gas plant

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Three CISF personnel and an ONGC employee died after a major fire broke out at the oil and gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, said Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:42 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard captured by forest officials in Junapani village

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday captured a leopard which suspected of allegedly killing two people in Junapani village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Chhattisgarh: Former CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

K'taka: 5-year-old boy falls into drain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:20 IST

Delegation of J-K Panchayat Association calls on HM Shah over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:17 IST

Senior Sangh functionary pens book sharing RSS' outlook on modern issues

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a first, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has penned a book which will be published by a "non-affiliate" publishing house. The book is touted as an insider's account on the Sangh's stand regarding 21st-century issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Devotee in Pune offers 151 Kg Modak to lord Ganesha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:03 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:01 IST

SC issues notice to Chennai Professor Shanmugham on contempt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to 88-year-old Chennai-based professor, N Shanmugham, who had allegedly threatened Dr Rajeev Dhavan and asked him not to appear on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:56 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: RJD lawmaker demands...

New Delhi [India] Sept 3 (ANI): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has requested for a special joint session of Parliament to commemorate and recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:55 IST

Two shot dead in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two persons were shot dead near Depot Metro Station here on Tuesday morning.

Read More
iocl