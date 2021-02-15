Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address 'kisan panchayats' in UP

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three Central agriculture laws, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address "kisan panchayats" in three districts of Uttar Pradesh starting from Monday.

She will be visiting Bijnor on February 15 where she will address kisan panchayat in Chandpur at 12 noon.

The Congress leader will also address kisan panchayats in Mathura on February 19 and in Muzaffarnagar on February 20.

Earlier on February 10, the Congress leader visited Saharanpur to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat. Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, she alleged that the new farm laws are designed to help billionaires.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Congress has been demanding the repeal of the three laws. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi has recently concluded his two-day visit to Rajasthan where he addressed kisan panchayats. (ANI)