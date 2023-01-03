Priyanka Gandhi welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Farooq Abdullah also joins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday, was welcomed by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the state.

The yatra began from Delhi after a nine-day Christmas and New Year break from Delhi's Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate at around 10 am today.

The yatra has covered over 3,000 km so far spread across nine states starting from Kerala.

Welcoming the yatra, which was joined by various Opposition leaders like NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka Gandhi said that the government attempted to tarnish Rahul's image, however, he did not bow down and continued to carry on the yatra.

"My elder brother, I am most proud of you. Forceful power was exerted. Thousands of crores were spent by the government to tarnish his image, and agencies were put behind him, but he did not stop," she said.

She said that she is proud of every Indian who joined the yatra.

In a message to the Uttar Pradesh unit of her party workers, she asked them to visit the streets of the state and spread love and compassion.

"As Rahul Gandhi said, I am opening a shop of love in the market of hatred, you also open a franchise of love in each street, each locality. I thank all of our party workers," she said.

Earlier today, Amarjit Singh Dulat, former Cheif of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and former special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau, joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Yatra.



Notably, leaders like Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav extended their warm wishes to Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. But they won't join the Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra after Rahul Gandhi sent an invite to her. She said, "The time has come for the opposition to unite and confront the current situation in the country."

The Yatra is expected to cross Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6.

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi via Loni. A large number of people were present along the way to welcome the yatra.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will accompany Rahul Gandhi throughout the UP leg of the Yatra.

Yatra will cover the stretch from Loni in UP to Ghaziabad. It will take a halt at Baghpat tonight.

The UP Police has issued guidelines ahead of the Yatra entering the state. "The yatra will reach from Loni to Baghpat and the common people should not have any problem in communication," said the Police officials.

Congress leaders Alka Lamba, Spokesperson Shama Mohamed and MP Jothimani were seen in today's Delhi leg of Yatra.

"Congress has sent the invitation to the leaders of the Opposition. Some people could not make it. But they have extended their wishes. That's a positive message," Shama Mohamed told ANI.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

