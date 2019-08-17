Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)
Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

Priyanka hits out at BJP after rape-accused Sengar features on I-Day ad

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily.
"CBI submitted the report. Supreme Court has also reprimanded but BJP people still have rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in their hearts. His photo is there with big leaders of BJP. Will they comment?" she tweeted citing a media report related to the advertisement.
Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP earlier this month, featured on advertisements funded by the Panchayat chairman of Ugoo area in Unnao. Meant to wish residents on Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on August 15, the ads also had a photo of Sengar's wife.
However, Ugoo Panchayat chairman, advocate Anuj Kumar Dikshit, who had commissioned the advertisement denied having any links with any political party and also defended his actions.
"Kuldeep Singh is MLA of our region and hence his picture is there. I have not mentioned any party in the advertisement. Till the time he is an MLA we will put his pictures", Dikshit asserted.
Last week, a Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar in the rape case against him. He has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father.
Another case was registered against the former BJP leader after the victim met with a deadly accident last month.
The lawmaker had allegedly raped the girl, a minor at that time, at his residence in Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.
He is presently lodged at the Tihar Jail of the national capital. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:58 IST

AP: Villagers express dissatisfaction over flood relief...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): People of low-lying Chevitikallu village, which has been affected by the flood in Krishna River, have expressed dissatisfaction over the relief and rehabilitation facilities being provided to them and have accused the administration of laxity in rescue o

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:53 IST

Bihar: Witnesses shot at by bike-borne assailants in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two witnesses on their way to appear before a court were shot by three bike-borne assailants at Nagarnausa area of Nalanda, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

Kapil Mishra, AAP women wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party's women wing chief Richa Pandey Mishra joined the BJP along with disqualified MLA Kapil Mishra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

PM, Shah extend greetings to Parsi community on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Navroz or Nowruz, marks the Iranian and Persian New year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:51 IST

J-K: Section 144 relaxed in Kishtwar for the day

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The restrictions under Section 144 were relaxed on Saturday in Kishtwar for the entire day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:51 IST

Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Nowshera Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): One soldier lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:48 IST

Rains batter Rajasthan resulting in flood-like situation

Sikar (Rajasthan) [Floods], Aug 17 (ANI): Incessant rains have created havoc across the state and a flood-like situation in the region on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:48 IST

PM Modi's attitude towards Karnataka is disgraceful: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of 'ignoring Karnataka' at the time when heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:16 IST

Amid concerns of unemployment, poverty, there's now a danger of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the danger of economic slowdown was looming large over India and urged the Centre to take serious note of the prevailing economic condition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:14 IST

Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 113

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Kerala rose to 113 on Saturday afternoon, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:13 IST

Man arrested in Bawana for making hoax call about bomb

Bawana [Delhi] Aug 17 (ANI): Special cell of Delhi Police, in an unusual incident, has arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb set up by his wife, in order to stop her from leaving the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:04 IST

Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

Read More
iocl