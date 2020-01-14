Priyanka hits out at Centre for rising inflation

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre for failing to control the rising prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

The Congress leader also accused the Central government of not only picking pockets of the citizens but also taking away their livelihood.

"The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities are getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked on their stomach," she tweeted in the morning in Hindi.

It should be noted that Vadra's comments came just a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December last year. (ANI)