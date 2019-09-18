Priyanka hits out at Centre, says mere talking about 5 trillion economy won't help

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Central government in wake of current economic crisis, saying that by merely talking about 5 trillion economy and managing media headlines will not improve nation's economy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary said, "Indian economy will not improve just by talking of 5 trillion economy or managing headlines. One cannot attract investors by organising events abroad. The confidence of investors has been shaken. Economic investment has taken a toll.

"The BJP government is not accepting the fact. The economic slowdown, like a speed breaker, has affected the speed with which the nation was progressing," she said in another tweet.

These statements from the Congress leader came after a business daily published a report claiming that global investors are withdrawing money from Indian markets post the economic slowdown. (ANI)

