Priyanka seeks action against those who assault students `without reason'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded action against those who assault students and youth "without any reason".

"I demand action against those who assault and put students and youth in jail without any reason. In Varanasi, those students who were peacefully protesting were put in jail. Through some videos, we have seen police personnel vandalising vehicles. I demand strict action against them," Gandhi told reporters here.

The Congress leader said she was against those who incite violence. "We have been fighting and will continue to fight. We will stand tall against all the injustice taking place against women, farmers and youth. It is our duty."

Stressing that police's duty is to protect people, the Congress leader alleged that she was stopped, strangulated and manhandled by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests.

"I was going to meet Darapuriji's family and the police stopped me several times. He was imprisoned because of his post on Facebook. I didn't publicize about my visit because I didn't want a crowd at his residence, creating a disturbance to their family," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said she will definitely visit places that she had already planned to visit without creating any disturbance. (ANI)