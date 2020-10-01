Priyanka starts foot march to Hathras after her vehicle stopped on way

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra started a foot march to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after after her vehicle was stopped by the authorities along Yamuna Expressway on Thursday.

She, along with brother Rahul Gandhi, was going to Harthras to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to assault injuries on Tuesday following alleged gang rape.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Police had conducted her last rites at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)