Priyanka takes dig at BJP, says `vichar me superhero, kaam me zero'

Pakur (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and in Jharkhand, saying the party is "vichar me superhero, lekin kaam me zero" (superhero in words, but zero in work).

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Jharkhand, she came out in support of students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that when the students in Delhi raised their voice, police lathi-charged them.

"In Delhi, when the students raised their voice, the police lathicharged them. Across the country students have hit the streets in protest against it (CAA)," Gandhi said.

She addressed the rally on the last day of campaigning for the fifth and final phase of election in Jharkhand.

Gandhi said Jharkhand was rich in minerals but under BJP people were "dying of hunger".

"Jharkhand is rich with minerals but still the women and children over here are dying with hunger. Under Congress, you were getting 35 kg of paddy, under BJP only 5 kg. BJP Vichar me Superhero hain, lekin kaam me zero".

She asked people if BJP government had fulfilled its promises and accused the state government of being corrupt.

"I want to ask this corrupt government, did they give job opportunities to you? Were they able to stop human migration? Did they waive off farmer loans, installed big plants, opened any colleges, removed poverty, provided respect to Asha and anganwadi workers in their five years?" Gandhi asked.

She accused the BJP-led government of "robbing people of their lands and filling the pockets of the rich".

"The government banks gave crores of loans to the rich but did not wave off farmers loans. About 15,000 farmers committed suicide, but the government did not do anything," she said. (ANI)

