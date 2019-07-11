Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra [Photo/ANI]
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra [Photo/ANI]

Priyanka tears into UP govt over corruption

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:14 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government accusing it of not taking strict action against officials extorting money from people.
Taking to Twitter, she said, "Like Neeraj, there are many others who are also facing the same issue. For everything, money is taken from them and no one addresses their grievances. My heart is aching. Where the BJP government is sleeping?."
The statement from Vadra came just days after a flour-mill owner committed suicide after being allegedly harassed by a state government official.
Identified as Niraj Kumar, the reportedly consumed poison in the premises of Bijnor Collectorate on Tuesday. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, he claimed that he was being harassed by a junior engineer of the state power corporation.
Saini had booked Kumar in a power theft case.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:44 IST

Political instability will have an impact on economy, says P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating political instability in states like Karnataka and Goa, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that instability will have an impact on the economy and deter foreign investors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:33 IST

Centre must hold talks with Pak, just like rival factions in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the BJP-led central government must open the channel of dialogues with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully, just as how the rival factions in Afghanistan recently did i

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:32 IST

Government would ensure Air India is purchased by an Indian entity: Puri

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The government said on Thursday that 'unsustainable debt burden' was the reason for Air India's downfall and hence the government was committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:30 IST

UP: Waterlogging forces schools to shut in Azizpur town

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Azizpur town of Agra district has led to massive waterlogging in several parts of the town on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:28 IST

Sonia, Rahul lead Congress' 'Save Democracy' protest

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a protest of Congress lawmakers against the political crisis in Karnataka and Goa. Party members protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament complex holding 'Save Democracy' banners.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:26 IST

Rahul take up farmers plight in Lok Sabha, Rajnath shifts blame...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In his maiden intervention in the current Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised the issue of farmer suicide accusing the Central government of ignoring the interests of farmers, particularly from Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:23 IST

SC directs 10 rebel K'taka MLAs to appear before Speaker this evening

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the 10 rebel MLAs of Karnataka to appear before Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in the evening for which they will be provided with police protection when they land in Bengaluru from Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:16 IST

DK Shivakumar mulls legal action after being denied entry to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Congress leader and Karnataka Irrigation minister DK Shivakumar, who on Wednesday was prevented by Maharashtra police from entering the Mumbai hotel where dissident rebels were staying, said that he is considering legal options.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:11 IST

Vadodara: Air guns, pellets found in cargo at airport

Vadodara (Gujarat) July 11 (ANI): Two air guns and 58 cartridges were found in a packet during checking at the Vadodara airport here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:51 IST

What is the necessity for me to resign, says Kumaraswamy on...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday ruled out his resignation amid the political crisis in the state, triggered by the recent spate of resignations by MLAs in the Congress-JD (S) coalition of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:35 IST

Isidore Fernandes criticises Congress, called it 'a divided house'

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Former Congress legislature Isidore Fernandes, who has recently switched side to join the BJP, criticised his former party for being a divided house and stated that everyone in Congress is bothered about themselves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:33 IST

Twenty-nine members elected unopposed to Parliamentary Committee...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The election of members to the Committee on Estimates culminated with all applicant members being elected unopposed after only 29 candidates applied for the 30 member committee.

Read More
iocl