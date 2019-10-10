Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File photo)
Priyanka to supervise training workshop for new UP Cong unit from Oct 14-16

Siddharth Sharma | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:00 IST

By Siddharth Sharma
New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In an attempt to brace the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress unit for the political battle in the state, General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will supervise a three-day training workshop for them.
According to Congress sources, on October 14, 15 and 16, a training camp will be held for the leaders of the UP Congress Committee in Raebareli.
The training, which comes merely days after the formation of the new committee, will be held in the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The new district heads will also be given training in the workshop, which will be held in two parts, sources said.
In the workshop, leaders will be given information on all the issues related to the ideology of the party as well as from the media to social media and the leaders will also be heard.
Party sources say that Priyanka will start the workshop and will be present in every session.
The national-level leaders of the Congress have been tasked to train the new team.
AICC head of the training department Sachin Rao and AICC head of social media Rohan Gupta will also train the UP team, sources told ANI.
It is worth noting that Priyanka Gandhi has formed a new team to prepare the party in view of the 2022 assembly elections.
While, on one hand, the challenge for Congress is to strengthen the party in the state and portray itself as a strong alternative, on the other hand, it also has to highlight the shortcomings of the incumbent government.
The party had, on Monday, appointed party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as its chief and Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the leader of the legislative party.
Four vice-presidents and 12 general secretaries were also appointed the same day.
In the new committee, grassroots and youth leaders were given prominence.
Advisory and strategy committees, which will be chaired by Priyanka Gandhi, were also set up consisting of experienced and senior party leaders of the state.
"Priyanka Gandhi will meet everyone. What will happen in Rae Bareli training workshop is not known but we are all very excited. The party has given a big responsibility by identifying the grassroots people with the thought that Together we will work to strengthen the party in the state," a secretary of the new state committee told ANI on the condition of anonymity.
According to party sources, the announcement of new district heads will soon be done. (ANI)

