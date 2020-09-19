Priyanka writes letter to CM Adityanath, asks to address unemployment issue in UP

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday shot-off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the problem of the unemployed youth in the state.

She wrote a letter to the Chief Minister just a day after the Uttar Pradesh government directed that all departments make available information on vacant posts.

"Several people have been forced to take this matter to the courts. Many amongst these are youth whose lives are filled with pain with struggle. Their painful stories saddened me... Some of them are even on the verge of getting into depression. They have the responsibility of managing their homes too," the letter reads.



Gandhi also stated in the letter that she had "interacted with 12,460 candidates who had cleared the teacher's appointment exams in the state. These candidates have not been appointed in the 24 districts for which they had cleared the corresponding exams as there were no corresponding vacancies. Its been three years now, they are not being appointed."

Her letter calls for "human compassion" and "immediate appointment" of the eligible candidates in the districts.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called for details of vacant posts from the heads of all departments of state.

"So far 3 lakh recruitments have been done, similarly start the recruitment process in a transparent manner within the next three months, the appointment letter should be distributed in the next six months," CM Yogi Adityanath stated and added, "just as UP Lok Seva Commission conducted transparent and fair recruitment, in a similar fashion the other recruitments should be completed." (ANI)

