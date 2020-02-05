'Problem solved': Rahul tells PM Modi to blame 'clueless' Sitharaman for economic slowdown, 'useless' budget

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'triggering economic slowdown', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the former should put all blame on 'clueless' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sack her for the slowdown.

Cornering government over Budget 2020, Gandhi suggested the Prime Minister to use the "useless budget" presented by Sitharaman and "sack her and dump the entire blame on her".

"Dear PM, the economy has imploded and you must be racking your brains on how to avoid the blame. Use the useless budget presented by clueless Nirmala Ji. Sack her and dump the entire blame on her. Problem solved," the Wayanad lawmaker tweeted.

On February 2, Gandhi had shared a video of the Prime Minister doing yoga and wrote: "Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy".

Gandhi has been criticising the Central government over the 90th Union budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman last week and called it a 'hollow' budget. (ANI)





