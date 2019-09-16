Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Problem with mindset of minister Gangwar, not skill set of North Indians: Gourav Vallabh

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Taking a swipe at Union Minister Santosh Gangwar for his statement that there is a lack of qualifications among North Indian candidates, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Sunday said that the problem is there only in 'minister's mindset'.
Stating that there is no problem with the skill set of people across the country including from those in North India, Vallabh told ANI, "People across the country have a skill set. They are employed by big companies in the world. There is no problem with the skill set, it is with his mindset. Demonetisation and disastrous implementation of GST has hit the economy. Private and public investments are not picking up. This is an absurd statement and I hope that the Prime Minister should ask him to apologise. BJP government always runs away from responsibilities".
He also demanded the government to declare economic emergency in the state and said, "This statement was not unexpected. Earlier, OLA and Uber were held responsible for auto sector crisis. Einstein was held responsible for everything. BJP spokesperson cannot say how many zeros are in a trillion. The people in the government do not know what is happening in the economy. That's why we are demanding that financial emergency should be declared".
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Bareilly, Gangwar had said that there is a lack of qualifications among North Indian candidates while asserting that there was no dearth of job opportunities in the country.
"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," he said.
"I am looking after the same ministry and I monitor the situation on a daily basis. There is no dearth of employment in the country. We have employment exchanges for a purpose and we have also developed a separate system. Our ministry monitors the situation," Gangwar added.
The minister drew harsh criticism from several political leaders for the statement.
His statement came at a time when the economy slumped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago. The economic slowdown coupled with employment has raised concern among economists and politicians who are holding centre responsible for it.
The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement. (ANI)

