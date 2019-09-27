Process of filing nominations for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly polls begin

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The process of filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls began on Friday with the issue of notification for the elections.

The last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will take place on October 5. The candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.

The polling will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Major political parties including Congress, BJP and NCP are yet to declare their candidates for the Assembly elections. (ANI)

