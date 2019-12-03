Prohibitory orders imposed around Uttarakhand Assembly ahead of winter session

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Prohibitory orders have been imposed around Uttarakhand Assembly to maintain the public order ahead of the winter session, officials said on Tuesday.

"Section-144 has been imposed around 300 meters radius area of the Assembly, in view of anticipated protests and law and order situation," said District Collector (DM) C Ravi Shankar.

The winter session of Uttarakhand Assembly is slated to commence from December 4.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is imposed in urgent cases of security threat and bars a gathering of five or more people in an area.

The notification in this regard is issued by the District Magistrate (DM) of the area. (ANI)

