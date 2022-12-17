Prohibitory orders issued in Andhra town after YSRCP-TDP clash

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), [India] December 17 (ANI): Police in Andhra Pradesh have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC disallowing large gatherings in Palnadu district following violent clashes between Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.

According to the police, supporters of both parties attacked each other with sticks and stones during an 'Idhemi Kharma Rastraniki' program that allegedly highlighted the "failures" of the ruling YSRCP government.

Police said many people were left injured during the clashes and shifted to hospital, which prompted the authorities to carry out a search operation to flush out any elements related to further clashes.

As per videos doing rounds, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd as things escalated.

They showed supporters indulging in arson and vandalising the entire area.



The police have arrested TDP leader Julakanti Brahma Reddy and taken him to Guntur.

Palanadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy said that people with criminal histories participated in the Idhemi Karma and deliberately attacked with stones.

"This is a purely factional fight. These factional attacks have continued in this area for 20 to 30 years. As part of pre-emptive measures, a cordon search was conducted there from today (December 17) morning. People with a criminal history of faction related to Veldurthi were living in Macherla town," said SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy.

He said that the situation was under control and those involved were arrested." Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Section 144 implemented in the town," said SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy.

He said after the incident faction leaders are taking the support of political parties and many of them are staying in nearby villages in Macherla town.

SP Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy further added that action will be taken against the accused.

"Both parties were booked and serious action will be taken. Everything will be under control later in the day," he said. (ANI)

