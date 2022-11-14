Project Viveka: Not right to do politics on such issues, says CM Bommai; Congress asks if govt is run by architects

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the "saffron colour politics" and asked why Congress is so unhappy with it.

"It's not right to do politics on such issues. Saffron is also a colour in our national flag. Why do they (Congress) get so unhappy when they see saffron colour?" Basavaraj Bommai on the reports of 'Viveka' classes to be colour coded in saffron.

Bommai made these comments after he paid tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

The controversial row had erupted soon after the state education minister in Karnataka BC Nagesh announced that 8,000 classrooms across the state will be painted saffron under project 'Viveka'.



The Education Department is currently repairing and building classrooms across the state under the said project.

On this, Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge claimed that they did not oppose the saffron colour but the government's priorities.

"Not opposing saffron but government's priorities. There is crumbling infrastructure, a shortage of teachers, no budget allocated for completing the infrastructure, and the number of dropouts is increasing... what is the priority of the government? Painting of wall?" Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said.

He further asked why it was only saffron colour.

"Why only saffron? If you are the most nationalistic party of independent India so paint it in tricolour. What is your excuse? The architect suggested. Are the government and the department being run by architects and mason now?" he added. (ANI)

