Projects, activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency need to be focused on tourism promotion: Goa CM

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Governor Malik assures all measures for Kargil's development...

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that the administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the setting up of Union Territory Ladakh.