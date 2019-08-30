Projects, activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency need to be focused on tourism promotion: Goa CM

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that projects and activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency (AGDA) need to be focused on tourism promotion and value addition to resources of the state.
He held a meeting of Atal Gram Development Agency (AGDA), Goa at Secretariat today.
The Chief Minister appreciated efforts made by AGDA towards rural developments through its projects and also congratulated Chairman and members of AGDA for their achievements.
"Atal Gram Development Agency (AGDA) should co-ordinate with Departments such as Tribal welfare, Panchayat and other agencies for the funds arrangement so that AGDA can implement its projects without any financial constraints," he said.
During the meeting, it was decided to adopt Surla village along with Bhati village of Sanguem taluka for the projects initiated by AGDA. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:50 IST
