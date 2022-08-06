Prominent leaders of different states call on President Murmu amid VP poll

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Saturday.

Apart from the aforesaid Chief Ministers, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi, Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai also called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This comes amid the ongoing round of voting for electing the next Vice President of the country, wherein National Democratic Alliance's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar and joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva have locked their horns directly to win the second highest constitutional post of India. (ANI)