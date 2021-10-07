'Proof of Jungle Raj in UP': Cong leader Rashid Alvi on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress leader and former MP, Rashid Alvi, on Thursday, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident saying, it is "a proof of Jungle Raj" in the state.

"This incident is proof that there is jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party's ministers are responsible for it," said Alvi.

Congress leaders also termed the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as "conspiracy." "The video which we are seeing on social media and television shows it was a conspiracy. The government has shut their eyes and ears," said Alvi.



He also accused the UP government of trying to delay the investigation. "Forming a commission means that you're delaying the matter. It is very unfortunate. The minister should be dismissed and his son should be arrested," former MP added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

