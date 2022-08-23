Prophet remarks: G Kishan Reddy slams Owaisi, says he works to defame PM Modi, BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for criticising the BJP over Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh's remarks on Prophet Muhammad saying "Owaisi works to defame the Prime Minister and BJP".

Speaking to ANI, G Kishan Reddy said, "This is absolutely wrong, I do not expect anything better from Asaduddin Owaisi. He'll never talk about the good things that BJP and PM Modi have done for the country. Owaisi works to defame the Prime Minister and BJP."

Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana MLA Raja Singh over his alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad stating that it was a deliberate attempt by the BJP to destroy the country's social fabric.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad today, Owaisi said, "I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP does not want to see peace in Hyderabad. They hate Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India."

He said that Prime Minister Modi should at least react to this issue."Fight with us politically but not like this and if PM Modi and BJP do not support these comments, then they should react. ...I will say to those people to not take the law into their hands," Owaisi further said.

The central disciplinary committee of the Bharatiya Janata party suspended T Raja Singh over his comments on the Prophet Muhammad.

The party said that his remarks were against the party's line.

The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."



Raja released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him.

Earlier today Hyderabad Police took into custody BJP MLA Raja Singh for making an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Hyderabad South Zone Police filed an FIR against Raja Singh on Tuesday morning.

The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Protests had erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday after Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal released a video in which he purportedly made the remarks.

Protestors gathered in front of the city Police Commissioner's office demanding immediate action against the BJP MLA.

Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

According to the inspector at the Dabeerpura police station, last night over 250 people gathered to protest in front of the Dabeerpura police station stating that Raja Singh has shared a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

"We immediately took all the details from them and registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and further probe into the case has been initiated," Inspector Dabeerpura police station said.

On August 19, the BJP MLA was put under house arrest after he opposed the show that was held by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have increased the security and have deployed forces out of the Hyderabad police commissioner's office. Police have also increased security in parts of the city. (ANI)

