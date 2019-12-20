Protest against CAA, NRC held at India Gate

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Large number of people gathered at the India gate lawns as a peaceful protest was staged in the area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Friday.

People gathered around the monument and also sat on the roads near the India Gate with posters in their hands.

The protesters shouted slogans against the government demanding removal of the CAA and NRC.

Protests also took place today in different parts of the national capital including Jantar Mantar and Seelampur area against the new legislation. (ANI)