Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad (File Photo)

Protest against demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in Delhi; Chandrasekhar Azad detained

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad along with few others were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday after protesting against the demolition of Sant Ravidas temple here.
"People protesting over Ravidas temple demolition issue clashed with policemen today evening. Some policemen sustained injuries in the incident. Some protesters have been detained and being verified," said DCP South East, Chinmoy Biswal.
"Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad also among those detained," Biswal added.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had, on August 10, demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad under a Supreme Court order. (ANI)

