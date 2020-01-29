Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against NPR, CAA and NRC

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): A protest was held at Jantar Mantar here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Wednesday.

The protesters, including some of those who were participating in the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, arrived in Jantar Mantar. The protesters were also from other parts of the country.

A huge banner was placed on a wall stating 'Jansangharsh/No NPR, No CAA, No NRC'. The protesters were speaking with the background of the wall.

Some protesters were seen were holding posters, banners and the national flag.

Protests have been going on in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

