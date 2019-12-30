Protesters hit road demanding Amaravati to be retained as AP's sole capital

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Scores of people from various districts across Amaravati capital region of Andhra Pradesh on Monday hit the road, demanding that Amaravati is retained as the sole capital of the state.

Tension has been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development.'

Various associations and politicians of Krishna and Guntur districts today extended their support and solidarity to the agitating people. Hunger strikes are at their peak at Velagapudi, Navuluru and Krishnayapalem villages of the districts.

The protesters are aggrieved over the arrest of six agitators. The accused were arrested on Sunday following which Mangalagiri Additional Junior Civil Judge sent them to 14-day remand.

This afternoon, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the accused in Guntur district jail.

Later, he slammed the state government for imposing false cases on them. He alleged that the ruling party leaders conspired against agitating farmers on the orders of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

