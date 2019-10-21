Protesting Congress, RTC workers detained in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Several Congress workers along with Road Transport Corporation (RTC) protestors were on Monday detained at Pragati Bhavan by police.

The protestors were demonstrating against the death of a driver of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who had set himself ablaze in Khammam on October 12.

Ahead of their plan to lay siege to the camp office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, some Congress leaders were put under house arrest while some were taken into preventive custody.

High security was also deployed at areas surrounding Pragati Bhavan and Metro services at Begumpet Metro station were also closed.

Police were also inspecting vehicles passing through the surrounding areas.

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. The ongoing strike by employees of TSRTC entered its 14th day on Friday.

According to sources, the state government is set to form a committee including ministers and officials as per the directions of the High Court, to hold talks with the TSRTC unions. (ANI)

