Protests against CAA influenced by pirated propaganda, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the universities across the country are influenced by a pirated propaganda.

"These protests are influenced by pirated propaganda. We want to appeal to the protesters that they should follow the path of truth as truth always wins and they shouldn't be a part of the pirated propaganda. The protesters' issue is with CAA but the union government has clarified everything on it. It is our responsibility to keep peace in the country," Naqvi told ANI.

The Union Minister also disapproved of the 'Free Kashmir' posters that surfaced in Mumbai in the protests that took place there.

Protests erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)