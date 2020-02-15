Protests against CAA, NRC resume in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The protest in Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) resumed on Saturday in the Washermanpet area.

The protestors were seen sitting peacefully displaying banners against the CAA and NRC. The protestors were also seen waving the tricolour and chanting slogans.

On Friday as many as 100 protesters were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out during the protest in Washermanpet. After the protestors were detained, a protest was staged near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai. However, it was later withdrawn. (ANI)

