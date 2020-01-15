Protests against CAA shows lack of patriotism, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed concern over protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed by parliament and favoured compulsory military training to people to imbibe spirit of patriotism among people.

"When the Prime Minister passes a law in the highest forum, in Parliament, it is binding on all countrymen. It is our duty to follow the law. I feel today, there is a lack of patriotism among people," Sawant said at an awareness camp organised by the Indian armed forces here.

Sawant also said that there is a feeling that military training should be made compulsory in the nation.

"If it is made compulsory, I am not saying it should be made compulsory, but if it happens, then such patriotism (like that in the armed forces) will be inculcated in all Indians. There is a need for this today," Sawant said. (ANI)

