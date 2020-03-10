Proud of my father for taking stand for himself: Scindia's son Mahanaryaman

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Jyotiraditya Scindia who resigned from the primary membership of Congress party on Tuesday, has said that he is "proud" of his father for taking a stand for himself.

"I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power-hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies," Mahanaryaman Scindia said in a tweet from his handle @AScindia.

In a blow to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent and promising young face of the Congress, resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP. (ANI)

