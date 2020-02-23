Provide jobs or join Berozgaari Hatao Yatra with us, Tejashwi tells Bihar CM

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him to either provide jobs to the unemployed or join the protesters in 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' (End Unemployment March).

"Either provide jobs to unemployed youth or join them in the Berozgaari Hatao Yatra. In the last 15 years, Bihar has witnessed an unprecedented increase in the unemployment rate," Tejshawi said while addressing a gathering at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna.

"This is a fight for employment. Unemployment figures are highest in 45 years. Bihar is the youngest state but I am sad that Bihar has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 11.47%. We are fighting to provide you jobs but CM Nitish Kumar ji is busy in saving his job by selling Bihar," he added.

The RJD leader also accused the Nitish Kumar government of "killing the reservation".

He said: "Nitish Kumar government is behaving like a contract killer. They are killing reservation. They are murdering the spirit of the Constitution."

Yadav also put out his agenda to solve unemployment in the state.

"There is a need for political will to remove unemployment. We have that political will. If our government comes, we will introduce a domicile policy in which the residents of Bihar will get an 85% reservation, and we will fill the vacancies and conduct regular exams. We will set up IT Park and SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in the state." he said. (ANI)

